College Volleyball: No. 5 Badgers drop first match of the season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

College Volleyball: No. 5 Badgers drop first match of the season to Michigan State

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team got a tough opening to  Big Ten Conference play, falling to Michigan State, 3-2, on Friday night in the UW Field House. The Spartans edged the Badgers 14-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.

After trailing 14-10 in the fifth set, UW (9-1, 0-1) held off three match points by the Spartans. The Badgers had a 3-0 run to pull within 14-13 but a kill from Brooke Kranda gave MSU the win.

Wisconsin hit a season-low .202 (60 kills – 24 errors – 178 attempts) but held Michigan State (8-2, 1-0) to .182 (63-28-192).

Freshman Dana Rettke had a career-high 19 kills to lead the Badgers. Senior Kelli Bates added 14 kills and earned her third double-double, adding 12 saves. Senior Lauryn Gillis put away 10 kills.

Sophomore Tiffany Clark earned her first start at libero and had a career-high 25 digs. Sophomore M.E. Dodge added 14 saves. UW out dug MSU 84-80.

Wisconsin was out blocked for only the second time this season as MSU finished with a 13-11 edge. Rettke and Tionna Williams both had a team-high five blocks.

The Badgers wrap up their Big Ten-opening weekend on Sunday when No. 20 Michigan comes to town. First serve is at 2 p.m. live on ESPN.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Cubs take control in NL Central with 5-4 win over Brewers

    Cubs take control in NL Central with 5-4 win over Brewers

    Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella drew a bases-loaded walk off All-Star closer Corey Knebel with one out in the 10th inning, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Friday night to tighten their grip on the NL Central.    The Cubs hold a five-game lead with nine days left in the regular season after winning their second straight tense game over the Brewers. Milwaukee dropped into third in the division, 5 1/2 games behind Chicago, after St. Louis beat Pittsburgh...More >>
    Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella drew a bases-loaded walk off All-Star closer Corey Knebel with one out in the 10th inning, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Friday night to tighten their grip on the NL Central.    The Cubs hold a five-game lead with nine days left in the regular season after winning their second straight tense game over the Brewers. Milwaukee dropped into third in the division, 5 1/2 games behind Chicago, after St. Louis beat Pittsburgh...More >>

  • Badgers women's hockey nets a win in season opener

    Badgers women's hockey nets a win in season opener

    The Badgers women's hockey team started the season on a winning note. No. 2 Wisconsin downed Lindenwood 3-1 on Friday night. 

    More >>

    The Badgers women's hockey team started the season on a winning note. No. 2 Wisconsin downed Lindenwood 3-1 on Friday night. 

    More >>

  • College Volleyball: No. 5 Badgers drop first match of the season to Michigan State

    College Volleyball: No. 5 Badgers drop first match of the season to Michigan State

    The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team got a tough opening to  Big Ten Conference play, falling to Michigan State, 3-2, on Friday night in the UW Field House. The Spartans edged the Badgers 14-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.

    More >>

    The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team got a tough opening to  Big Ten Conference play, falling to Michigan State, 3-2, on Friday night in the UW Field House. The Spartans edged the Badgers 14-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.