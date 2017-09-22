College Volleyball: No. 5 Badgers drop first match of the season to Michigan State

The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team got a tough opening to Big Ten Conference play, falling to Michigan State, 3-2, on Friday night in the UW Field House. The Spartans edged the Badgers 14-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.

After trailing 14-10 in the fifth set, UW (9-1, 0-1) held off three match points by the Spartans. The Badgers had a 3-0 run to pull within 14-13 but a kill from Brooke Kranda gave MSU the win.

Wisconsin hit a season-low .202 (60 kills – 24 errors – 178 attempts) but held Michigan State (8-2, 1-0) to .182 (63-28-192).

Freshman Dana Rettke had a career-high 19 kills to lead the Badgers. Senior Kelli Bates added 14 kills and earned her third double-double, adding 12 saves. Senior Lauryn Gillis put away 10 kills.

Sophomore Tiffany Clark earned her first start at libero and had a career-high 25 digs. Sophomore M.E. Dodge added 14 saves. UW out dug MSU 84-80.

Wisconsin was out blocked for only the second time this season as MSU finished with a 13-11 edge. Rettke and Tionna Williams both had a team-high five blocks.

The Badgers wrap up their Big Ten-opening weekend on Sunday when No. 20 Michigan comes to town. First serve is at 2 p.m. live on ESPN.

