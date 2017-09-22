Badgers women's hockey nets a win in season opener

The Badgers women's hockey team started the season on a winning note. No. 2 Wisconsin downed Lindenwood 3-1 on Friday night.More >>
The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team got a tough opening to Big Ten Conference play, falling to Michigan State, 3-2, on Friday night in the UW Field House. The Spartans edged the Badgers 14-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.More >>
Scores and some highlights from week-6 of WIAA football from around the Madison area.More >>
The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, named Steve Payne, Justin Wetzel and Jamaal Benjamin as Assistant Coaches for the team’s inaugural 2017-18 season. Appleton West High School standout and former University of Wisconsin Badger, Brian Butch, will join the Herd as a Coaching Associate. Jordan Martz was named the team’s Video Coordinator.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with in-state product Bronson Koenig. The team requested waivers on the former Badgers star.More >>
Verona native Claudia Kepler can officially say playing hockey has reached a dream come true. After sitting out a year, Kepler is playing her final season of college hockey as a Badger.More >>
The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection.More >>
