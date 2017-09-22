Badgers women's hockey nets a win in season opener

The Badgers women's hockey team started the season on a winning note. No. 2 Wisconsin downed Lindenwood 3-1 on Friday night.

Presley Norby, Abby Roque and Mekenzie Steffen all scored for the Badgers. Goaltender Kristen Campbell had eight saves in her first start at Wisconsin after transferring in from North Dakota.

The two teams will meet again Saturday at 3 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.