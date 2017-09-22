BBB host free shredding event in Madison Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

BBB host free shredding event in Madison Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) --  If you have a bunch of confidential material that needs to be destroyed, you might want to take advantage of the the Better Business Bureau's free shredding event in Madison Saturday. 

The BBB along with Summit Credit Union and Pellitteri Services will host Secure Your ID Day ("ShredFest") - a document shredding event that the BBB says helps people protect themselves from identity theft.

Identity Theft  reportedly was the #3 consumer complaint reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last year.  

The event will be held in Madison from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

Summit Credit Union
2424 Rimrock Rd. 
Madison, WI 53713

Jim Temmer, President and CEO of BBB Serving Wisconsin, in a news release says Wisconsin ranked 30th throughout the nation in identity theft complaints to the FTC  2016.  Employment or tax-related fraud was the most common form of reported identity theft at 42 percent, followed by credit card fraud (30 percent), bank fraud (nine percent), phone or utilities fraud (nine percent), loan or lease fraud (six percent), and government documents or benefits fraud (four percent). and "other" types of identity theft (eleven percent).  

Important ShredFest Event information:

You may bring no more than the equivalent of 3 boxes of paper to shred
Shredding materials cannot be in plastic bags because they may jam the shredder (paper bags are fine)
All material must be paper products only
Staples, paper clips and rubber bands do not need to be removed
No three-ring binders, hanging file folders, or media such as CDs, discs, tapes or credit cards will be accepted 

For more information including a full list of items that should be shredded, click here

These include:

Canceled checks 

Deposit, ATM, credit card and debit card receipts 

Credit card and bank account statements 

Credit card contracts and other loan agreements 

Documentation of a purchase or sale of stocks, bonds and other investments 

Paycheck Stubs 

Utility or monthly bills 

Shred-it Checklist:

  • Documents that include Social Security numbers, birthdates, PIN numbers or passwords
  • Banking documents and other financial information
  • Leases, contracts or letters that include signatures
  • Pre-approved credit card applications
  • Medical or dental bills
  • Travel itineraries
  • Used airline tickets
