Local musicians put on concert for hurricane relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of local musicians put on a concert Friday night to raise money for hurricane relief.

They played in the parking lot of Bethel Lutheran Church in downtown Madison.

Lauren Homburg, one of the concert organizers, says the idea for the performance came up spontaneously.

"We realized we had a Friday night free, which is kind of unique for two gigging musicians. And so we decided to do a little bit of good and throw a concert," she told 27 News.

All of the money raised is going to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid group. Homburg says the money will be split among the Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma campaigns.