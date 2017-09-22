Local musicians put on concert for hurricane relief - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local musicians put on concert for hurricane relief

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of local musicians put on a concert Friday night to raise money for hurricane relief.

They played in the parking lot of Bethel Lutheran Church in downtown Madison.

Lauren Homburg, one of the concert organizers, says the idea for the performance came up spontaneously.

"We realized we had a Friday night free, which is kind of unique for two gigging musicians. And so we decided to do a little bit of good and throw a concert," she told 27 News.

All of the money raised is going to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid group. Homburg says the money will be split among the Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma campaigns.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.