Lost diamond ring and necklace found at Goodwill among a sea of donations being called, "A miracle"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some sharp eyes and a little luck were on the side of one Wisconsinite after a diamond ring accidentally got mixed in with some Goodwill donations.

Friday, the owner was reunited with the ring thanks to the staff at the Goodwill in Fitchburg.

Assistant manager Debra Caraballo says the owner is lucky, because she filed a lost donation report on September 4th, and they typically don't find missing items after two weeks.

"It's like looking for a needle in a haystack," says Caraballo, impressed that it was found. "If it isn't found in two weeks, it isn't going to be found, so the fact I found this ring is really quite a miracle."

Caraballo says the woman was so grateful her ring was returned, her tears of joy were contagious.

The best part, was the donor also reported a missing diamond necklace that was also found and returned along with her ring.