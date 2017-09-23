Milwaukee teens steal car, crash into officer's SUV - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee teens steal car, crash into officer's SUV

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- New video shows the moment when teenagers trying to get away from police in a stolen car, crashed into an officer's SUV.

The officer inside the squad is expected to be okay.

Police in the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield say four teenagers were inside the car.

Two took off and two were arrested.

Police say one of the suspects is 16 and already has 8 arrests for auto theft.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.