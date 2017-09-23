The home next to Lambeau Field could be yours for a big price tag

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The dream of just having to go to your backyard to watch a Packers game could be yours, if you can afford the small house for sale near the stadium.

The price tag is a million bucks.

Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports, the home is less than 3,000 square feet and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association told WBAY Brown County home sells for a median price of $170,000. Only six other homes have sold for more than a million dollars in the past two years.

The view of Lambeau is what's driving the price. "Those homes that back up to Lombardi Avenue, the backyards are in high demand. And those are the ones pulling high prices," said Mark Olejniczak, the president of Mark Olejniczak Realty.