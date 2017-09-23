Wisconsin business owner fights city over colorful paint job

HUDSON (WKOW) -- The owner of a makeup and beauty bar in Hudson is creating controversy over a colorful paint job to her business.

Brooke Fleetwood, the owner of BB Makeup Cosmetic Bar, is fighting the city after she painted the exterior of her business pink.

She calls it her signature color.

"It's positive, it's beautiful, I think it's a beautiful color," said Fleetwood. "People know me as 'Pink Girl'. That's just who I am, that's my business, everything I own is pink!"

Fleetwood does brows, makeup, lashes and hair, all surrounded by her favorite color.

"Everything in here is pink. Pink sparkly wallpaper, pink chairs, pink makeup brushes, pink desk, pink flowers," she said.

Which is why two months ago she decided to make the outside match the inside.

"Pink is my brand, it's my trademark, it's who I am," she said.

But, Hudson City Hall, sent her a notice saying the painting is in violation of city code.

Buildings inside should "consist of subtle, neutral or muted colors, with low reflectance." Recommended colors are listed in the notice.

"It's just kind of crazy, we're fighting over a paint color," said Fleetwood.

There are other colorful businesses in town but were grandfathered in before the zoning code changed.

Fleetwood has no plans to adjust the hue.

"You got to make things better, I'm making this better, happy," she said.