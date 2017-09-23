Police investigate gun shots after attempted robbery on Madison' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigate gun shots after attempted robbery on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating multiple reports of gun shots after an attempted robbery on the city's east side.

The incident happened around 10:15 pm Friday on the 500 block of N. Oak Street around.

Police say two people had been approached in the nearby Taco Bell lot by a group of unknown people. Two suspects then displayed handguns towards the victims in an attempt to rob them.

Police say one person was able to scare them away but then chased after them. As the suspects ran from the scene they fired at the victim who then stopped following them.

Police say they found shell casings in the street but were unable to locate any damage to building or vehicles.

According to police, the suspects were last seen fleeing in a silver minivan type vehicle.

No injures were reported during the attempted robbery.

Madison police say the investigation is ongoing.

