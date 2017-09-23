Winnebago County deputy expected to be okay after Friday night shooting

UPDATE: Roads have re-opened in Rockford following the search for a suspected shooter.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) - Rockford Police closed off Springfield Avenue and other roads around Klehm Arboretum on South Main Street early Saturday morning after a Sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop in the area.

Officers say the suspect in that shooting ran away from the scene and was believed to be hiding in a wooded area behind Klehm.

Reporters on scene say it appears law enforcement is leaving the area. However, there has been no update from authorities regarding the status of the search.

UPDATE: Law enforcement officers here in Winnebago County have launched an active search for a suspected shooter here in Rockford.

The search started after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was shot during a traffic stop.

Police say the suspect is still at large.

The search is focused on a wooded area behind Klehm Arboretum on South Main Street, all the way around Springfield Avenue to Ogilby Road and back to Klehm.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is getting help from Rockford Police and Illinois State Police with the suspect search.

A Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy was shot overnight during a traffic stop near South Springfield Avenue and Prairie Road.

According to officials, the suspect got out of his vehicle during a traffic stop, then shot the deputy at least three times. The deputy was hit the shoulder and in the back.

The deputy experienced non-life threatening injuries and is recovering in a Rockford hospital.

According to police, all surrounding law enforcement, air-patrol, and K-9 units have been sent out. They say they were able to corner off the suspect in a specific area.

Police have been searching for the suspect all Saturday morning. However, no suspect has been named or arrested.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana wants to stress that the public is not in any danger. Caruana also said he will not hold a press conference until at least Monday.