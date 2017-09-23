Badgers grab their second win of the season with 4-0 win over Li - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers grab their second win of the season with 4-0 win over Lindenwood

MADISON (WKOW) -

Four different Badgers scored to push No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey past Lindenwood, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon in front of a sell-out crowd at LaBahn Arena.

Senior Claudia Kepler got the ball rolling for the Badgers early in the first period, burying a rebound from sophomore Abby Roque to give Wisconsin (2-0-0) a 1-0 lead over Lindenwood (0-2-0).

It marked Kepler’s first goal as a Badger as the Verona, Wisconsin, native transferred from Ohio State after playing three years for the Buckeyes.

Sophomore Presley Norby hammered home a backhanded goal in the second period to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead. It marked Norby’s second goal of the weekend after she scored UW’s opening goal on Friday.

Fellow sophomore Alexis Mauermann snuck the puck past Lindenwood goaltender Jolene deBruyn to put the Badgers up 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the third period.

Junior Sam Cogan added a power-play goal with just under a minute left to play in the third period to put the game out of reach.

Sophomore Kristen Campbell, a transfer from North Dakota, recorded nine saves in her first career shutout for the Badgers.

Eight Badgers recorded assists in the victory, and Kepler and junior Sophia Shaver led the team in shots on goal, combining for 11 of Wisconsin’s 38 shots.

The Badgers continue regular-season play next Thursday, taking on Mercyhurst in a two-game series at LaBahn Arena. Puck drop for both Thursday and Friday is set for 7 p.m.

(UW athletics contributed information to this article.)

