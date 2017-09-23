Shaw's 2-run homer in 10th stuns Cubs, gives Brewers 4-3 win

Travis Shaw hit a game-winning two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning off All-Star closer Wade Davis, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Shaw jumped up and down near the plate as he waited for the ball to clear the left-field fence. The Brewers had lost the first two games of the pivotal series in extra innings.

Milwaukee moved back to within 4 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Chicago and 1 1/2 games back of Colorado for a wild-card spot with the Rockies playing later Saturday.

With eight days left in the regular season, the Cubs still seem to be in good shape to win a second straight division title.

But they suddenly look vulnerable in the late innings after Davis blew his first save opportunity of the year after 32 successful chances.

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia homered off Davis to lead off the ninth to tie the game at 2.

