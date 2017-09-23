Packers president/CEO reacts to President Trump's remarks

MADISON (WKOW) -- The president of the Packers has formally made his opinion known in regard to President's Trump's tweet Saturday suggesting that team owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

The following statement from CEO Mark Murphy was posted on the team's home web page and social media site:

"It's unfortunate that the President decided to use his immense platform to make divisive and offensive statements about our players and the NFL. We strongly believe that players are leaders in our communities and positive influences.

They have achieved their positions through tremendous work and dedication and should be celebrated for their success and positive impact. We believe it is important to support any of our players who choose to peacefully express themselves with the hope of change for good. As Americans, we are fortunate to be able to speak openly and freely."

According to the Associated Press, Mr. Trump, during a political rally in Alabama on Friday night, also blamed a drop in NFL ratings on the nation's interest in "yours truly." He also cited what he contended was a decline in violence in the game.