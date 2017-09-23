Driver in serious condition after Dodge County crash Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver in serious condition after Dodge County crash Saturday

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
JUNEAU (WKOW) -- Two people have been hurt, one seriously, after a two-car crash near Hubbard Saturday afternoon.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a news release the accident happened on State Highway 33 and County Road TW around 3:20 p.m. 

Investigators said a northbound car collided with a westbound pickup truck at the intersection, which has a stop sign only in the north/south direction. 

The driver of the car was taken by helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital with suspected serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The pickup truck's driver was checked at the scene for minor injuries by medical responders.

Sheriff  Schmidt says the names of the people involved in the wreck aren't being released right now. 

The crash remains under investigation by the county's Crash Investigation Team.

