Madison Police looking for two missing teenage sisters; but they're likely not together

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for two missing teenage girls who are sisters.  

Lt. Kelly Donahue told Channel 27 News Saturday that the case has been complicated a bit because police don't believe the two are with each other.

They were last seen Saturday morning at 809 S. Thompson Drive, on the east side of Madison.

Layla is 13. She's 5'05 and weighs 125 pounds. She may be carrying a pink back pack. 

Katalina is 16. She's 5'06" and weighs 130 pounds. 

Lt. Donahue says the girls' last name is not being released.  

Investigators think the sisters are likely with friends. Still, police would like to hear from you if you know anything about where to find either girl. 

You can call the Dane County Communications Center with any information: 608-255-2345.  

