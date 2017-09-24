Firefighters battle the flames and Mother Nature's heat

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been an unseasonably hot couple of days in Wisconsin, with temperatures across the southern half of the state reaching up into the mid-90s. The temperatures drew plenty of people outside for summer-like activities on Saturday. But the weather poses a threat for others including the elderly, young children, and people who work outdoors, including firefighters.

"90-degrees in September first off, is a shell shock for us," said Madison firefighter Kyle Annen.

It's the weather we're not that used to.

"It's been a pretty warm summer for us here weather wise," said firefighter Jamie Holum.

The high temps aren't a thrill for firefighters either, especially when they have to put on an 80-pound protective suit before getting the green light to go out.

"We're getting in our gear on these hot days numerous times and really for whatever reason, different calls warrant us to put our gear on, whether it's three, four, five times a day," said Annen.

By the time the team gets back to Station Number 7 on Madison's west side, it's a sweaty scene.

"On a hot day like this, we come back and take off our gear and usually it's for sure a shirt change. We're soaked head to toe," said Annen.

The heat wave not only impacts first responders, but Holum said the heat has caused several emergencies.

"We've been pretty busy with calls. All sorts of calls. A lot of heat exhaustion calls, especially lately with the hotter temperatures," said Holum.

It's why they're asking people to stay hydrated and cool. It's something they're doing themselves by stocking up on water and Gatorade. They even pack a cooler to go with them on calls.

"And if you feel yourself getting overtaken by the heat, go inside, relax and take a break," said Holum.

A break we can certainly take, as the city's finest continue to battle the heat.

"It's my job, it's what I love to do, it's what I signed up for. We're here to help people," added Annen.