Runners covered 131 miles to bring awareness for drunk driving awareness

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some runners braved the heat Saturday as part of a 131 mile run to bring awareness to drunk driving penalty reform.

The run was for Robert Korhonen. He and his daughter Stacy were hit by a drunken driver while riding a motorcycle back in July.

Robert died, but Stacy survived enduring a long and difficult recovery.

She ran to encourage people to be smart about their choices and says if her father was still here he would be thankful for the event but wouldn't be running.

"He's probably looking down on us laughing," laughs Stacy, "He wasn't a very active kind of dude so he probably is thinking we're a bunch of nutcases!"

The run started at the crash site on Highway 49 up near Albin, ending at the Capitol. It took runners three days to cover the 131 miles.

