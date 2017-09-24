Angie's List: Concrete Countertops

ANGIE'S LIST (WKOW) --- If you’re a homeowner, you probably have a concrete driveway, sidewalk and garage floor, but haven’t utilized the material in your living space.

Of the many countertop materials out there, you might’ve overlooked concrete, which offers unique customizability, appearance and strength.

“Concrete countertops are very versatile and durable, but remember, it can be a pricy option, so be sure you know you’re going to like it before you install,” Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks says.

Homeowner David Barnes wanted something different, and chose extra-thick concrete in a gray tone that lightened his kitchen.

“I want to go really thick, I don’t want the thin countertops, I actually just want to make a statement, and so really with that and I also just being able to choose the color, the finish and the texture of the concrete, that’s just kind of why I chose it,” Barnes says.

Barnes entrusted his counters to David Schurger of Schurger Concrete Abstracts, which uses a mix unlike normal concrete.

“It’s kind of like overly-engineered concrete, so it’s actually much, much stronger than sidewalk concrete, and there’s additives, things like that to make stronger, make it last longer,” Schurger says.

Schurger also creates fireplaces, mantles and even concrete tablecloths.

“If clients give us a little more artistic liberty, that’s when the cool stuff happens,” he says.

So how long will it last?

“The Hoover Dam’s still drying, and Romans have been doing it for a couple thousand years, so way longer than anybody’s lifetime,” Schurger says.

Angie says a full kitchen done in ultra-thick concrete can run around $6,000, but that slimmer counters cost significantly less.