Beloiter Ryan Churchill and Nick Greco stop by 27 News to talk about new film '60 Yard Line'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The writers and stars of the '60 Yard Line' love a little green and gold.

"The 60 Yard Line," filmed in Green Bay about two years ago.  It's a romantic comedy based on a true story about a guy who has to pick between his Packers lifestyle and a girl.

"The 60 Yard line is a real house that exists next to Lambeau Field," Beloit native Ryan Churchill said.  Churchill and his buddy Nick Greco wrote and starred in the flick. 

"The 60 Yard' is in theaters across the state.  Watch the full-length interview by clicking on the video in the web browser.

