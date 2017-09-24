Unusual heat continues in Wisconsin

Madison police are looking for two teenage girls who are sisters - they were last seen Saturday morning on the city's east side.More >>
Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired and an attempted robbery on the city's east side.More >>
It's been an unseasonably hot couple of days in Wisconsin, with temperatures across the southern half of the state reaching up into the mid-90s. The temperatures drew plenty of people outside for summer-like activities on Saturday. But the weather poses a threat for others including the elderly, young children, and people who work outdoors, including firefighters.More >>
The owner of a makeup and beauty bar in Hudson is creating controversy over a colorful paint job to her business.More >>
The dream of just having to go to your backyard to watch a Packers game could be yours, if you can afford the small house for sale near the stadium. The price tag is a million bucks.More >>
UW-Madison says it has removed a controversial video posted on a university internet service that depicts police officers in pig masks and references the hanging of a black man and the beheading of those officers.More >>
As two local Madison high school football teams face off Friday night, coaches and athletic trainers are taking steps to make sure players don't overheat.More >>
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Isaac Salinas.More >>
The crackdown on Wisconsin's opioid crisis is taking another step forward with a special task force to help addicts.More >>
Wisconsin elections officials are putting together a formal security plan in advance of next fall's election.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the owner of an exploded home is being investigated for potential insurance fraud connected to a 2011 truck fire at the property.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says budget constraints and call-response needs mean a program of Madison Police officers doing safety instruction in elementary schools will end next year.More >>
You might notice people around you sneezing, sniffling or coughing. That's because medical professionals tell us fall allergies and colds are what's going around this week.More >>
Two children and three adults were injured in a crash Thursday at a rural Walworth County intersection.More >>
25-year-old Charles Plautsch was reported missing early Friday morningMore >>
