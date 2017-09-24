Unusual heat continues in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- There were no 90° days in July or August but official records show there have been three 90+ days in September with another hot day expected on Sunday. The high will be the third in a row to land in the record books, breaking the record that has been standing since 1935 (Dust Bowl Era).

Madison Records

September 22 - 91° in 2017

September 23 - 92° in 2017

September 24 - 88° in 1935

Forecast: 89°

Chicago has had 90°+ for five days in a row and La Crosse is looking to tie/break records set back in 1891.

Remember to stay hydrated and take many breaks if you're spending time outside on this unusually hot weekend. Full forecast can be found HERE.