Unusual heat continues in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- There were no 90° days in July or August but official records show there have been three 90+ days in September with another hot day expected on Sunday.  The high will be the third in a row to land in the record books, breaking the record that has been standing since 1935 (Dust Bowl Era). 

Madison Records
September 22 - 91° in 2017
September 23 - 92° in 2017
September 24 - 88° in 1935
                         Forecast: 89°

Chicago has had 90°+ for five days in a row and La Crosse is looking to tie/break records set back in 1891.  

Remember to stay hydrated and take many breaks if you're spending time outside on this unusually hot weekend.  Full forecast can be found HERE.

