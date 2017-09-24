Rodgers burns Bengals deep in OT, Packers win 27-24

Madison police are looking for two teenage girls who are sisters - they were last seen Saturday morning on the city's east side.More >>
Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired and an attempted robbery on the city's east side.More >>
It's been an unseasonably hot couple of days in Wisconsin, with temperatures across the southern half of the state reaching up into the mid-90s. The temperatures drew plenty of people outside for summer-like activities on Saturday. But the weather poses a threat for others including the elderly, young children, and people who work outdoors, including firefighters.More >>
The dream of just having to go to your backyard to watch a Packers game could be yours, if you can afford the small house for sale near the stadium. The price tag is a million bucks.More >>
The owner of a makeup and beauty bar in Hudson is creating controversy over a colorful paint job to her business.More >>
Four different Badgers scored to push No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey past Lindenwood, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon in front of a sell-out crowd at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey team started the season on a winning note. No. 2 Wisconsin downed Lindenwood 3-1 on Friday night.More >>
The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team got a tough opening to Big Ten Conference play, falling to Michigan State, 3-2, on Friday night in the UW Field House. The Spartans edged the Badgers 14-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with in-state product Bronson Koenig. The team requested waivers on the former Badgers star.More >>
Verona native Claudia Kepler can officially say playing hockey has reached a dream come true. After sitting out a year, Kepler is playing her final season of college hockey as a Badger.More >>
UW-Madison says it has removed a controversial video posted on a university internet service that depicts police officers in pig masks and references the hanging of a black man and the beheading of those officers.More >>
After 72 years Gelard Wifli's body was finally put to rest Saturday morning in his hometown Nekoosa.More >>
Two people have been hurt, one seriously, after a two-car crash near Horicon Saturday afternoon.More >>
Roads have re-opened in Rockford following the search for a suspected shooter around the Klehm Arboretum early Saturday after a Sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop nearby.More >>
As Wisconsin farmers plan for this year's corn crop harvest, producers can now use a phone app to estimate what price they would receive for animal feed.More >>
Some sharp eyes and a little luck were on the side of one Wisconsinite after a diamond ring accidentally got mixed in with some Goodwill donations.More >>
