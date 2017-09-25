Baldwin, and Republicans speaking out as upcoming healthcare repeal bill vote looms

MADISON (WKOW) -- A vote is slated to take place Tuesday which will help determine the fate of the Graham-Cassidy Health Care Repeal Bill.

Sunday Senator Tammy Baldwin held what she called an Emergency Press Conference to address the vote.

"I'm calling on Wisconsinites to keep up the momentum and raise your voice the reason we need to keep fighting is simple, this bill will make things worse, and take people's healthcare away," Baldwin said.

The senator also called for bipartisan unity looking beyond party lines to do what is best for the people.

Meanwhile the Republican Party of Wisconsin responded to Baldwin's conference accusing her of siding with Washington releasing a statement that said,

"While Wisconsin Republicans are fighting for reform, Senator Baldwin is once again picking Washington over Wisconsin. Wisconsin voted to take power back from Washington last November; now Senator Baldwin is responding by cosponsoring a $32 trillion, single-payer, government run health care plan that will raise taxes and put Washington even more in charge.”