Two children dead, one adult hurt in Milwaukee apartment fire

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A fire at a Milwaukee apartment has killed two children and injured an adult.

Deputy Milwaukee Fire Chief David Votsis says firefighters were called to a unit at the Woodlands apartments on Milwaukee's northwest side just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office says two children - a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy - were found dead in the fire.

The Journal Sentinel reports an adult suffered burns and was taken to a hospital.

The complex was evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze. One apartment was destroyed.

Names of the victims were not immediately released. The cause remains under investigation.

