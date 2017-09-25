MDA Muscle Walk held at Warner Park Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MDA Muscle Walk held at Warner Park Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds showed up Sunday at Madison's Warner Park for their MDA Muscle Walk.

The walk raises money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy and other neuromuscular disorders.

The event was more than just a stroll around the park though.

There was lots of food, music, and activities fun for the whole family; 27 news' own Tony Galli even showed up to help host the event.

