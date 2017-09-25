Expect traffic snarls as thousands head to Madison for annual Epic Conference

VERONA (WKOW) -- It will be an 'epic' week for thousands of visitors heading to the Madison area for the annual Epic Conference.

Significant backups are expected on the Beltline on Verona Road (UW 18/151), and other area roadways, especially during the morning commute, Monday through Thursday.

The group meeting also means area restuaraunts will fill up quickly; most hotels in the area and beyond are booked with conference guests.

