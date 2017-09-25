Expect traffic snarls as thousands head to Madison for annual Ep - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Expect traffic snarls as thousands head to Madison for annual Epic Conference

Posted: Updated:

VERONA (WKOW) -- It will be an 'epic' week for  thousands of visitors heading to the Madison area for the annual Epic Conference.

Significant backups are expected on the Beltline on Verona Road (UW 18/151), and other area roadways, especially during the morning commute, Monday through Thursday.

The group meeting also means area restuaraunts will fill up quickly; most hotels in the area and beyond are booked with conference guests.
   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.