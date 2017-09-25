In Wisconsin, GOP pushes to end sulfide mining moratorium

Madison police are looking for two teenage girls who are sisters - they were last seen Saturday morning on the city's east side.More >>
Madison police are looking for two teenage girls who are sisters - they were last seen Saturday morning on the city's east side.More >>
A fire at a Milwaukee apartment has killed two children and injured an adult.More >>
A fire at a Milwaukee apartment has killed two children and injured an adult.More >>
Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired and an attempted robbery on the city's east side.More >>
Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired and an attempted robbery on the city's east side.More >>
Two people have been hurt, one seriously, after a two-car crash near Horicon Saturday afternoon.More >>
Two people have been hurt, one seriously, after a two-car crash near Horicon Saturday afternoon.More >>
UW-Madison says it has removed a controversial video posted on a university internet service that depicts police officers in pig masks and references the hanging of a black man and the beheading of those officers.More >>
UW-Madison says it has removed a controversial video posted on a university internet service that depicts police officers in pig masks and references the hanging of a black man and the beheading of those officers.More >>
Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired and an attempted robbery on the city's east side.More >>
Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired and an attempted robbery on the city's east side.More >>
Madison police are looking for two teenage girls who are sisters - they were last seen Saturday morning on the city's east side.More >>
Madison police are looking for two teenage girls who are sisters - they were last seen Saturday morning on the city's east side.More >>
There were no 90° days in July or August but official records show there have been three 90+ days in September with another hot day expected on Sunday. ..More >>
There were no 90° days in July or August but official records show there have been three 90+ days in September with another hot day expected on Sunday. ..More >>
It's been an unseasonably hot couple of days in Wisconsin, with temperatures across the southern half of the state reaching up into the mid-90s. The temperatures drew plenty of people outside for summer-like activities on Saturday. But the weather poses a threat for others including the elderly, young children, and people who work outdoors, including firefighters.More >>
It's been an unseasonably hot couple of days in Wisconsin, with temperatures across the southern half of the state reaching up into the mid-90s. The temperatures drew plenty of people outside for summer-like activities on Saturday. But the weather poses a threat for others including the elderly, young children, and people who work outdoors, including firefighters.More >>
After 72 years Gelard Wifli's body was finally put to rest Saturday morning in his hometown Nekoosa.More >>
After 72 years Gelard Wifli's body was finally put to rest Saturday morning in his hometown Nekoosa.More >>
Two people have been hurt, one seriously, after a two-car crash near Horicon Saturday afternoon.More >>
Two people have been hurt, one seriously, after a two-car crash near Horicon Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Packers president and CEO has made his opinion known in regard to President's Trump's tweet suggesting that team owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
The Packers president and CEO has made his opinion known in regard to President's Trump's tweet suggesting that team owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
Roads have re-opened in Rockford following the search for a suspected shooter around the Klehm Arboretum early Saturday after a Sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop nearby.More >>
Roads have re-opened in Rockford following the search for a suspected shooter around the Klehm Arboretum early Saturday after a Sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop nearby.More >>