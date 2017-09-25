UPDATE: Jakubowski testifies; jury to deliberate former fugitive's fate

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Joseph Jakubowski testifies to stealing guns from a Janesville store - and little else - as the former fugitive's federal trial on firearms charges is scheduled to go to a jury for deliberations Tuesday.



Authorities say Jakubowski's theft of twenty guns in April after he mailed a 161-page manifesto to President Trump prompted a nationwide manhunt for him. Ten days after the crime, federal authorities say Jakubowski was captured on rural land in Vernon County, with some of the cache of stolen firearms seized.



During his federal trial Monday on the firearms burglary charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms, Jakubowski briefly took the stand, and conceded he broke into the gun store, and stole weapons.



When Jakubowski's attorney asked Jakubowski what motivated him, a conference of the trial attorneys with the judge took place, and the question was dropped. When Jakubowski was subsequently asked whether he came to testify to the truth, he answered, "Yes," and was asked no other questions.



During open statements, Jakubowski's attorney Joseph Bugni told jurors "...he totally did it," but asked them to listen carefully to testimony, arguing Jakubowski's innocence would be shown, despite his admissions about the gun store. Bugni earlier maintained the burglary charge was flawed because it stated firearms had been stolen from a licensed dealer, though the store owner had a manufacturer's license. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita Rumbelow maintained the manufacturer's license granted the license holder the ability to act as a gun dealer.



Prior to Jakubowski's testimony, a law enforcement witness displayed one of the guns authorities allege Jakubowski stole, and stated its serial number matched the serial number of a gun stolen from the store.

Former Rock County Sheriff's Deputy John Paul son testified he preserved a swab of blood from a stool in the gun store on the night of the burglary, and a separate witness testified the retrieved blood sample matched Jakubowski's DNA.



"I focused on the blood evidence, the blood on the stool," Paulson told 27 News after his testimony. "It was right where the guns were at."



Jurors were also shown videotape of Jakubowski's interrogation after his capture, where he admitted to breaking into the store, and stealing guns.

Prior to the beginning of trial, one potential witness was dismissed when he revealed he had assisted law enforcement in Jakubowski's capture, as a department of corrections staff member in Janesville.



Jakubowski wore dress slacks and shoes, and an open-collared shirt, with sleeves rolled up. At one point during jury selection, Jakubowski remained seated, despite the judge's request for him to stand so potential jurors could see him to ensure they were not acquainted with him.



Jakubowski's trial included an order barring him from stating any political views from the witness stand.

The jury of three women and ten men will begin their deliberations Tuesday at 9 a.m., with an alternate juror not participating.



MADISON (WKOW) – More than 25 potential jurors were dismissed over pretrial publicity in the first day of a federal trial for the Janesville man accused of stealing a cache of weapons leading to a 10-day, nationwide manhunt.

Joseph Jakubowski, 33, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the two federal charges – stealing firearms and silencers from a federally licensed firearms dealer, and being a felon in possession of those firearms and silencers, according to Myra Longfield of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jakubowski had southern Wisconsin on edge in April, 2017, after police say he broke in to the Armageddon Gun Shop on the outskirts of Janesville and later torched his own car.

Authorities also learned that he wrote a rambling 161 — page anti-government manifesto that he mailed to President Donald Trump.

During jury selection Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Madison, Jakubowski refused to stand for the entrance of federal judge William Conley, and also when Conley asked Jakubowski to stand to ensure potential jurors could see him to confirm they were not acquainted with him. Potential jurors said they could see Jakubowski as he was sitting. Jakubowski did stand when his jury of three women and ten men (one alternate juror) were selected.

Over twenty five potential jurors were dismissed by Conley, most of them because they had familiarity with Jakubowski's case through media and online accounts. Conley dismissed a half dozen potential jurors who read a Wisconsin State Journal story on Jakubowski published Sunday on the newspaper's front page.

One potential juror was dismissed, after revealing he worked with law enforcement on Jakubowski's apprehension. The potential juror is a state department of corrections employee in Janesville.

During trial, federal prosecutors say they will display some of the twenty guns Jakubowski allegedly store from the Janesville gun store in April. Jurors are also expected to be shown a videotape of what authorities say is Jakubowski confessing to the burglary, and surveillance video of the burglary itself.

Jakubowski appeared in court Monday in a unbuttoned, dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and dress pants and shoes.

During Jakubowski's time as a fugitive, authorities feared Jakubowski would target either schools or government buildings, and many schools in the area canceled classes.

Jakubowski eventually was discovered by a property owner in a makeshift camp in rural Vernon County where he was taken into custody, and where firearms were seized.

A transcript of Jakubowski's interrogation states Jakubowski admitted to breaking the store's glass to get inside; displaying for detectives injuries to his hand as a result of the break-in; telling interrogators he grabbed guns quickly, but looked for firearms with "optics;" and stating he burned his truck because he did not want the government to benefit from any sale of the vehicle if it was found and seized.



During jury selection Monday, Conley expressed surprise Wisconsin State Journal representatives would published a "detailed" story on the Jakubowski case on the eve of his trial.

Jakubowski's attorney has yet to comment on whether Jakubowski will take the witness stand in his trial. The judge has barred Jakubowski from making political statements from the witness stand, if he does testify.



Jakubowski also faces charges in connection to the gun store burglary in Rock County Circuit Court, with a trial scheduled for Oct. 23, 2017.