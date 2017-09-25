Trial begins for Joseph Jakubowski, the Janesville man at the center of nationwide manhunt

MADISON (WKOW) – Jury selection begins today in the federal trial of a Janesville man accused of stealing a cache of weapons leading to a 10-day, nationwide manhunt.

Jakubowski, 33, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the two federal charges – stealing firearms and silencers from a federally licensed firearms dealer, and being a felon in possession of those firearms and silencers, according to Myra Longfield of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jakubowski had southern Wisconsin on edge in April, 2017, after police say he broke in to the Armageddon Gun Shop on the outskirts of Janesville and later torched his own car.

Authorities also learned that he wrote a rambling 161 — page anti-government manifesto that he mailed to President Donald Trump.

They feared Jakubowski would target either schools or government buildings, and many schools in the area canceled classes.

Jakubowski eventually was discovered by a property owner in a makeshift camp in rural Vernon County where he was taken into custody.

During a pre-trial hearing last week, a judge ruled that he will allow jurors to see Jakubowski’s videotaped confession.

The judge also ruled that jurors can be shown the surveillance video of the Janesville gun shop authorities say Jakubowski burglarized.

A transcript of Jakubowski's interrogation includes Jakubowski admitting to breaking the store's glass to get inside; displaying for detectives injuries to his hand as a result of the break-in; telling interrogators he grabbed guns quickly, but looked for firearms with "optics;" and stating he burned his truck because he did not want the government to benefit from any sale of the vehicle if it was found and seized.

Jakubowski also faces charges in connection to the gun store burglary in Rock County Circuit Court, with a trial scheduled for Oct. 23, 2017.