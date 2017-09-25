Rhumba 4 Rainbow raises funds and awareness

MADISON (WKOW) -- This year marks the 13th Annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow event, which benefits The Rainbow Project, Inc.

On Tuesday, Sharyl Kato, Executive Director of The Rainbow Project stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Varsity Hall at Union South on the campus of UW Madison, will be filled with music and dance all to help victims of child abuse and domestic Violence.

The event includes a professional salsa dance competition, latin music, delicious food and a celebrity dance challenge.

Tickets are still available for donations of $40, $75 or $100 in advance and $40, $80 or $105 at the door. The event is next Friday, October 6. It runs from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Click here for more information on the 13th Rhumba 4 Rainbow.