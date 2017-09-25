Wisconsin officials awaiting more details on hack attempt - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin officials awaiting more details on hack attempt

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin elections officials are hoping to get more information as soon as Monday about an attempted hack of the state's voter registration system by Russians.

Wisconsin Elections Commission was informed Friday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that it was one of 21 states that Russian hackers attempted unsuccessfully to infiltrate.

Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney says the board will discuss security improvements at its Tuesday meeting. Those include encrypting the entire voter registration database to protect the information in case someone was able to steal it. Another change being considered is two-factor authentication for anyone attempting to make changes to their voter registration data.

Magney says the commission is unaware of anyone reporting that their registration information had been altered or deleted against their will.

Related Stories:

Wisconsin elections targeted by Russian hackers

Russia voter hacking attempt unsuccessful, according to Homeland Security

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.