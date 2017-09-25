Wisconsin officials awaiting more details on hack attempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin elections officials are hoping to get more information as soon as Monday about an attempted hack of the state's voter registration system by Russians.

Wisconsin Elections Commission was informed Friday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that it was one of 21 states that Russian hackers attempted unsuccessfully to infiltrate.

Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney says the board will discuss security improvements at its Tuesday meeting. Those include encrypting the entire voter registration database to protect the information in case someone was able to steal it. Another change being considered is two-factor authentication for anyone attempting to make changes to their voter registration data.

Magney says the commission is unaware of anyone reporting that their registration information had been altered or deleted against their will.

