Former GOP Rep. Knudson tapped for Elections Commission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Former Hudson mayor and Republican state Rep. Dean Knudson has been tapped to serve on the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced Monday that he was appointing Knudson to the commission. He will replace Republican National Committee member Steve King, who resigned in August after being appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

The six-member commission that oversees elections in Wisconsin is comprised of an equal number of Republican and Democratic appointees.

Knudson served in the Assembly from 2011 to 2017 and was a member of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.