Man arrested after knocking out bouncer at downtown bar

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bouncer at The Ivory Room Piano Bar, 111 State St., was knocked unconscious Friday night after being punched by a patron who had just been escorted out of the nightclub after creating a disturbance.

Police arrested Travis J. Haanstad, 21, of Madison, who is expected to face charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The 43-year-old bounce was treated at a hospital. Officers located the suspect in the downtown area and took him into custody.

