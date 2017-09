MADISON (WKOW) -- A burglar made off with cash, jewelry -- including family heirlooms -- and a car after entering a Welton Drive home early Saturday morning.

The garage door was mistakenly left open, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Family members were sleeping when the intruder gained access to their home via an unlocked door between the garage and house. A key to the stolen car had been on a hook in the kitchen.