Members of adult rec soccer team attack opposing player, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- A recreational soccer game Sunday turned violent when several players attacked a member of the opposing team.

The 23-year-old victim suffered facial and nasal fractures after being attacked at the Salon Centinela Soccer Club, 5018 Blazing Star Dr.

A teammate of the victim told police that a melee broke out when someone from the other team -- which was losing with a couple of minutes to play -- committed a hard foul.

The victim had not noticed the initial skirmish and was playing on when he was punched in the head from behind, knocking him down.

Then witnesses say three to four members of the opposing team began kicking him in the head.

The suspects fled prior to police arrival, and the MPD is in the process of trying to identify them.