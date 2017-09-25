Supporters rally around business incubator founder injured in accident

MADISON (WKOW) – The founder of a Madison business incubator was injured in an accident last week, but members of the group are working to keep expansion plans moving forward.

Chris Meyer was seriously injured Sept. 20, 2017 in an accident caused by a propane explosion while working to help expand the facility known as Sector67.. Sector67 provides work space for entrepreneurs, hobbyists and educational programs.

A GoFundMe.com page has been established to raise money for Meyer’s recovery and to help Sector67 continue.

Firefighters and paramedics were called out to the building 56 Corry St. about 11:15 p.m. Sept. 20, 2017 after the propane tank exploded and transported one to the hospital, according to a Madison Fire Department news release.

Meyer and a work crew of volunteers and contractors are in the middle of jacking up the roof to add a second story to the building. Meyer has been the leader and heartbeat of this massive undertaking.

The new building will be the long-term permanent home for Sector67. It will double the size of the space, offer a substantially improved workspace, improved technology and equipment, and provide additional capacity for both member support and increased outreach into the community, according to the GoFundMe page.