Funding cuts for Obamacare navigators discussed on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Covering Wisconsin Executive Director Donna Friedsam discussed federal cuts to Affordable Care Act navigators on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Friedsam, who also serves as a researcher at the UW Population Health Institute, talked about the 42 percent cut to Covering Wisconsin, and how that will impact their services in rural areas of the state.



Navigator groups were set up under the ACA to help people sign up for health insurance on the federal marketplace.



This week's show also featured a discussion about the 20th anniversary of Edvest, Wisconsin's college savings program.



Edvest Officer Jessica Fandrich and Dave Mancl, director of the Office of Financial Literacy for the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, joined Greg Neumann to talk about that.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on September 24.