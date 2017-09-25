UPDATE: Madison man arrested for gas station shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police have arrested a Madison man in a shooting Monday afternoon in Madison.



Police say detectives arrested Eric C. Howard, 37, on a tentative charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety. He was taken into custody immediately following the shooting inside the gas station on East Washington Avenue.



Police investigators say this was not a random shooting, but they're still investigating what led up to the incident. The victim is in stable condition after he was shot, according to police.



********



MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was shot today inside the Spartan Gyros inside Capitol Petro Mart, 2702 E. Washington Ave., according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 and have detained the person who is believed to have shot the 34-year-old victim.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are currently trying to sort out what led to the gunfire, according to police. The injured man was taken to a hospital with what is believed to be a non life-threatening wound.