Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Adams

Photo courtesy Adams-Friendship Times Photo courtesy Adams-Friendship Times

ADAMS (WAOW) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Adams, Wisconsin.

The fire began Monday afternoon at Friendship Connection on the 100 block of Main Street in Adams. Flames could be seen shooting from the upper floor.

The building is a wellness and recovery center for adults.

This story will be updated.

