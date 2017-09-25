Driver in crash that killed parents of toddlers sentenced to 15 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- The driver convicted of causing the deaths of the mother and father of twin toddler boys was sentenced today to 15 years in prison.

Brandon Ballweg, 26, also was sentenced to 5 years of extended supervision.

The crash on Feb. 12, 2017 on Highway 30 killed 37-year old Kirk U'Ren of Cottage Grove and his 34-year old wife, Jennifer Steiner, who died 13 days later.

Investigators say Ballweg's Honda Civic lost control, went into a ditch, and then returned to the highway and went airborne and hit the couple's SUV.

Ballweg says he spent the day of the approximately 5 p.m. collision with friends, dropping off one of them in Poynette before the Highway 30 crash at North Fair Oaks Avenue in Madison.

Friends say U'Ren and Steiner were on their way to a Badgers basketball game at the Kohl Center when their SUV was hit.