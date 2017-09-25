Driver in crash that killed parents of toddlers sentenced to 15 years

It will be an 'epic' week for thousands of visitors heading to the Madison area for the annual Epic Conference.More >>
It will be an 'epic' week for thousands of visitors heading to the Madison area for the annual Epic Conference.More >>
Madison police are looking for two teenage girls who are sisters - they were last seen Saturday morning on the city's east side.More >>
Madison police are looking for two teenage girls who are sisters - they were last seen Saturday morning on the city's east side.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says President Trump's latest statement was "a declaration of war" against his country.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says President Trump's latest statement was "a declaration of war" against his country.More >>
A bouncer at The Ivory Room Piano Bar, 111 State St., was knocked unconscious Friday night after being punched by a patron who had just been escorted out of the nightclub after creating a disturbance.More >>
A bouncer at The Ivory Room Piano Bar, 111 State St., was knocked unconscious Friday night after being punched by a patron who had just been escorted out of the nightclub after creating a disturbance.More >>
Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired and an attempted robbery on the city's east side.More >>
Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired and an attempted robbery on the city's east side.More >>
Financial experts say there are several thing consumers can do. If your information has been compromised, there are two main options according to the company – a credit freeze or a fraud alert.More >>
Financial experts say there are several thing consumers can do. If your information has been compromised, there are two main options according to the company – a credit freeze or a fraud alert.More >>
It will be an 'epic' week for thousands of visitors heading to the Madison area for the annual Epic Conference.More >>
It will be an 'epic' week for thousands of visitors heading to the Madison area for the annual Epic Conference.More >>
It was seen in just about every football stadium around the country Sunday; NFL teams players showing unity as many protested standing for the national anthem.More >>
It was seen in just about every football stadium around the country Sunday; NFL teams players showing unity as many protested standing for the national anthem.More >>
A fire at a Milwaukee apartment has killed two children and injured an adult.More >>
A fire at a Milwaukee apartment has killed two children and injured an adult.More >>
A vote is slated to take place Tuesday which will help determine the fate of the Graham-Cassidy Health Care Repeal Bill.More >>
A vote is slated to take place Tuesday which will help determine the fate of the Graham-Cassidy Health Care Repeal Bill.More >>
The Chippewa Valley Railroad Association hosted the special train ride in honor of Wisconsin Rail Safety Week.More >>
The Chippewa Valley Railroad Association hosted the special train ride in honor of Wisconsin Rail Safety Week.More >>
Green Bay diocese: Vatican clears priest accused of sex abuseMore >>
Green Bay diocese: Vatican clears priest accused of sex abuseMore >>
Several runners braved the heat Saturday as part of a 131-mile run to bring awareness to drunken driving penalty reform.More >>
Several runners braved the heat Saturday as part of a 131-mile run to bring awareness to drunken driving penalty reform.More >>
Person dies in one-car crash near Janesville Friday afternoon.More >>
Person dies in one-car crash near Janesville Friday afternoon.More >>