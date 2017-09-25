Special report: From Grey's Anatomy set to the UW School of Medicine & Public Health classroom

Special report: From Grey's Anatomy set to the UW School of Medi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- "If you would've told me five years ago when I was working on Grey's that I would be here, I would've been like -- you're lying," said Olivia Rater.  Yet, there she was sitting in a lounge chair in the lobby of UW School of Medicine and Public Health, waiting for her 8:30 a.m. class to begin.  

Rater credits her enrollment in med school largely to her time spent on Grey's Anatomy as a production assistant and writing assistant on the show's ninth season.  Thursday only on 27 News at 10, Rater tells us why her time on set at the hit ABC show inspired her to become a doctor in real life.  

You can also catch the season premiere of Grey's Anatomy Thursday on WKOW at 7:00 p.m.

