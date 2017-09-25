Special report: From Grey's Anatomy set to the UW School of Medicine & Public Health classroom

MADISON (WKOW) -- "If you would've told me five years ago when I was working on Grey's that I would be here, I would've been like -- you're lying," said Olivia Rater. Yet, there she was sitting in a lounge chair in the lobby of UW School of Medicine and Public Health, waiting for her 8:30 a.m. class to begin.

Rater credits her enrollment in med school largely to her time spent on Grey's Anatomy as a production assistant and writing assistant on the show's ninth season.

