Paul Chryst and his players have open team dialogue on national anthem protests

"I always feel the need to talk to our players about everything that you think might be on their mind." Said Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst at his weekly Monday press conference in reference to his players reacting to national anthem protesting.

"It's real to them." Chryst added. "I think the more that we can talk to our kids, and learn and help them go through all of the things that they go through at this time of their life."

Chryst said his players and coaches have an open team dialogue about public issues and that, that is nothing new. He also said he is proud of the thoughts and opinions his players have.

Last week, President Trump said NFL owners should fire players who protest the national anthem. Over the weekend dozens of players from across the league including some Packers players, took a knee or locked arms in protest of the president's comments.

