Fitchburg budget proposal cuts nonprofit funding used by Boys and Girls Club

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A proposal for the 2018 executive budget in Fitchburg removes funding used by the Boys and Girls Club to accommodate children at their Allied Drive location.

According to the budget proposal, "The $60,000 allocated to the private charitable partners was removed from the 2018 budget. The $50,000 in property tax funding for the CEDA community grant program was also removed."

Boys and Girls Club CEO Micheal Johnson says funding from the CEDA grant program accounts for "18 percent" of their operating budget at their Allied Drive location.

"All this funding was allocated to support young people who are marginalized in our city," said Johnson. "[Without funding] we may have to reduce our hours, we may have to lay somebody off, we may have to cut back on some of the food, reduce transportation routes."

Mayor of Fitchburg Jason Gonzalez announced the proposal Friday.

Johnson claims Mayor Gonzalez promised him in Spring that his administration would "invest in the Boys and Girls Club".

"In his letter to me, he said to me, 'I'm a man of my word', so I'm asking him to keep his word and to make sure that our kids get resources that they need," said Johnson.

Johnson says Gonzalez told him he is on a "tight budget" and needed to allocate funds elsewhere, including the new West Fire Station.

But Johnson says he's not "buying it".

"To ignore the needs of our kids and the most vulnerable in our community is unacceptable," said Johnson.

Mayor Gonzalez did not immediately return messages from 27 News for comment on the proposal.

To view the proposal, click here