Suspect arrested near Sauk Prairie High School

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says someone is in custody after an incident that caused the cancelation of the Sauk Prairie High School's Homecoming bonfire.

Authorities say there is no danger in the community. They say the incident did not involve a situation at the school, but students were removed for safety reasons.

Some students at the bonfire were taken to Graceway Church. Grand Avenue Elementary School was also used as a location where parents could pick up their kids.