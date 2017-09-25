City of Madison approves $2.5 million TIF loan

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is trying to keep one of its signature companies from moving part of its operation to Fitchburg.

The Madison Common Council's finance committee approved a $2.5 million tax incremental finance (TIF) loan Monday for Exact Sciences.



The company wants to purchase and renovate the Spectrum Brands building on the Beltline, and build a laboratory on an adjacent property.



The project would add 250 new jobs in Madison.

"We want to invest specifically in this community, in specific programs that help people obtain and retain jobs, and also learn more about a great product - Cologuard - which is out there for colon cancer screening," said Sarah Condella, Exact Sciences' Senior Vice-President of Human Resources.

The full common council must now approve the financing.

The City of Fitchburg is also offering TIF incentives for a property Exact Sciences is considering there.