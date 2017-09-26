House considered a total loss after fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

House considered a total loss after fire

Posted: Updated:

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- A house in the Town of Beloit is considered a total loss, after a fire caused $275,000 worth of damage.
    
Firefighters arrived just after 2:30 p.m. Monday to find heavy fire and smoke on the backside and roof of the home.
    
All of the people and pets that lived there were safely evacuated.

The fire was finally put out after three hours.

The cause is believed to be accidental.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.