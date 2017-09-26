House considered a total loss after fire

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- A house in the Town of Beloit is considered a total loss, after a fire caused $275,000 worth of damage.



Firefighters arrived just after 2:30 p.m. Monday to find heavy fire and smoke on the backside and roof of the home.



All of the people and pets that lived there were safely evacuated.

The fire was finally put out after three hours.

The cause is believed to be accidental.