Man survives taking nail in heart, becomes Internet celebrity

Note: The image is graphic, so we've blurred the area where the nail is.

PESHTIGO (WKOW) -- A Peshtigo man can laugh about the accident that nearly killed him one month ago.

Doug Bergeson slipped while holding a nail gun and shot a three-and-a-half inch nail into his heart, missing a main artery by a hair. Bergeson then drove himself to the hospital.

"A lot of people were surprised I didn't pull it out, but when I saw where it was, it's like, ahh... too many things I need inside of there," Bergeson told our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY-TV.

Since then, Bergeson's story has gone viral. He's done about 30 interviews, with stories airing or appearing in print in at least four continents, even as far away as Turks and Caicos. "It's like, wow, I hope they want me down in person!" Bergeson said with a laugh.

Bergeson said he hopes his story is memorable enough to prevent an accident from happening to someone else. "Of course, they're analyzing everything... well what did he do wrong? It's like... he shot himself with a nail, that's what he did wrong!" said Bergeson.

Bergeson is still plugging away on his house. He says he still uses the nail gun, but he's gone to shorter nails.