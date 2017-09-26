Officials: Edgerton biker dies after motorcycle explodes in crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist is dead after authorities say he caused a series of crashes in Rock County Monday night.



According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, a Janesville police officer saw the 32-year-old Edgerton man speeding around 9:30 p.m. in the city. The officer tried to stop the biker, but he sped off on Highway 51 north from Black Bridge Road.



Moments later, authorities say the motorcycle didn't stop at a red light at Highway 51 and Highway 14 and crashed into another vehicle, exploding into flames. That crash caused the other vehicle to hit another car that was going through the intersection.



The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car he hit was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A passenger was also hurt. No one was hurt in the third vehicle.



Authorities diverted traffic off Highway 51 and Highway 14 for about three hours while they reconstructed the crash. It's still being investigated, but officials do not believe there will be any arrests or citations.