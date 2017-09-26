Appeals court to hear arguments on release of Brendan Dassey - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Every judge on the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago will hear arguments Tuesday related the proposed release of Brendan Dassey.

Dassey was ordered released by a three-judge panel from the same appeals court in June, but the Wisconsin Department of Justice asked for a review by the entire court, which was granted earlier this year.

Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery were profiled in the Netflix documentary 'Making a Murderer.' The two were convicted in 2007 for the 2005 murder of 25-year-old Theresa Halbach.

