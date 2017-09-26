MUST SEE: Beloit Vlogger becomes Instagram star holding handstand challenge

Sauk Prairie police say they've arrested the man who sparked a short standoff.More >>
Sauk Prairie police say they've arrested the man who sparked a short standoff.More >>
The driver accused of causing the deaths of the mother and father of twin toddler boys was sentenced today to 15 years in prison.More >>
The driver accused of causing the deaths of the mother and father of twin toddler boys was sentenced today to 15 years in prison.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police currently are investigating a report of a person with a gunshot wound.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police currently are investigating a report of a person with a gunshot wound.More >>
A bouncer at The Ivory Room Piano Bar, 111 State St., was knocked unconscious Friday night after being punched by a patron who had just been escorted out of the nightclub after creating a disturbance.More >>
A bouncer at The Ivory Room Piano Bar, 111 State St., was knocked unconscious Friday night after being punched by a patron who had just been escorted out of the nightclub after creating a disturbance.More >>
A recreational soccer game Sunday turned violent when several players attacked a member of the opposing team.More >>
A recreational soccer game Sunday turned violent when several players attacked a member of the opposing team.More >>
A proposal for the 2018 executive budget in Fitchburg removes funding used by the Boys and Girls Club to accommodate children at their Allied Drive location.More >>
A proposal for the 2018 executive budget in Fitchburg removes funding used by the Boys and Girls Club to accommodate children at their Allied Drive location.More >>
"I always feel the need to talk to our players about everything that you think might be on their mind." Said Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst at his weekly Monday press conference in reference to his players reacting to national anthem protesting.More >>
"I always feel the need to talk to our players about everything that you think might be on their mind." Said Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst at his weekly Monday press conference in reference to his players reacting to national anthem protesting.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police currently are investigating a report of a person with a gunshot wound.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police currently are investigating a report of a person with a gunshot wound.More >>
The driver accused of causing the deaths of the mother and father of twin toddler boys was sentenced today to 15 years in prison.More >>
The driver accused of causing the deaths of the mother and father of twin toddler boys was sentenced today to 15 years in prison.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Adams, Wisconsin. The fire began Monday afternoon at Friendship Connection on the 100 block of Main Street in Adams. Flames could be seen shooting from the upper floor.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Adams, Wisconsin. The fire began Monday afternoon at Friendship Connection on the 100 block of Main Street in Adams. Flames could be seen shooting from the upper floor.More >>
The founder of a Madison business incubator was injured in an accident last week but members of the group are working to keep expansion plans moving forward.More >>
The founder of a Madison business incubator was injured in an accident last week but members of the group are working to keep expansion plans moving forward.More >>
A burglar made off with cash, jewelry -- including family heirlooms -- and a car after entering a Welton Drive home early Saturday morning.More >>
A burglar made off with cash, jewelry -- including family heirlooms -- and a car after entering a Welton Drive home early Saturday morning.More >>
Financial experts say there are several thing consumers can do. If your information has been compromised, there are two main options according to the company – a credit freeze or a fraud alert.More >>
Financial experts say there are several thing consumers can do. If your information has been compromised, there are two main options according to the company – a credit freeze or a fraud alert.More >>
It will be an 'epic' week for thousands of visitors heading to the Madison area for the annual Epic Conference.More >>
It will be an 'epic' week for thousands of visitors heading to the Madison area for the annual Epic Conference.More >>