MUST SEE: Beloit Vlogger becomes Instagram star holding handstand challenge

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Rock County Vlogger doesn't mind standing on his head for attention.

Arsenio White loves to film himself and a lot of times it's on his head.

"Cause I didn't just want to do one handstand a day, I wanted to make it the best handstand, capture the moment," he said.

White spent last year doing a handstand a day, this year he decided to just keep going.

"Where I'm at like within Rock County, I would just be on the look out and searching and trying to find the best places, I've discovered in so many cool places," White said.

So far, he's amassed more than 500 Instagram fans from the challenge.

White says it may look easy to hold a handstand, but it's taken him a long time to hold the poses, but he can hold them now for close to a minute each.

"Sometimes I'll sit there and notice I didn't notice I had that muscle or body part bulge, and I'll go to my family and say whoa is this out there like this?"he joked.

