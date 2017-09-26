Wisconsin election leaders to discuss bolstering security

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin election leaders are slated to discuss ways to bolster security efforts after the state's voter registration system was targeted by Russian hackers.



The Wisconsin Elections Commission planned to discuss the attempted hack and steps they can take to improve security at a Tuesday meeting.



The commission had already formed a team to create a new security plan before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told the state on Monday it was one of 21 targeted by "Russian government cyber actors."



The hacking attempt focused on the state's voter registration database, not voting results that are collected and counted by more than 1,850 local election clerks.



The state hopes to have a new security plan in place before the 2018 elections.